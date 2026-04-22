India issues light-touch gaming rules, creates online gaming authority
Technology
India's IT ministry just dropped new "light-touch" rules for online gaming.
Most social games now skip mandatory registration, making things easier for developers and gamers alike.
But if a game involves real money or huge crowds, it'll still get extra attention from a newly formed Online Gaming Authority made up of officials from different ministries.
Real-money games face tighter rules
Games where you can deposit real cash (also known as real-money gaming) face tighter rules to help prevent fraud and addiction.
Instead of heavy government control, self-regulatory bodies will handle compliance, which should make life simpler for smaller studios and indie creators.
The focus is on keeping players safe while letting the industry grow more freely.