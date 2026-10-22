India issues telecom rules creating regulatory sandbox for technology testing
Technology
India just dropped fresh telecom rules that let participants try out new tech in a "regulatory sandbox," basically, a safe space for testing with exemptions from certain regulatory requirements.
The idea is to help innovators experiment before launching big, while the government keeps an eye on things.
India requires ₹10,000 fee, user consent
These sandboxes can run for up to 24 months (with a possible 12-month extension).
Anyone applying needs to meet certain criteria, share early test results, and pay a ₹10,000 fee.
Data protection is non-negotiable, test users have to give consent and can't be charged.
The government will watch over these trials and decide if the tech is ready for wider rollout or needs more work.