India IT ministry narrows field to CoRover, Kyndryl Solutions
Technology
India's IT ministry has narrowed the field to CoRover and Kyndryl Solutions, which qualified in the technical evaluation.
After reviewing bids, NeGD issued an evaluation notice on September 18, aiming for an AI bot framework that can be used across different public services.
DigiLocker to get multilingual AI bot
The first place you'll see this tech in action is DigiLocker, where it'll make handling documents and transactions even more secure and user-friendly.
The rollout will take four months, with a year of support after that.
Expect features like natural-language chat and support for multiple languages, making things smoother no matter which government app you're using.