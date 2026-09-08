India joins US and 24 countries to shape 6G networks

India just joined a global squad, the US and 24 other countries, to shape the development of next-generation 6G networks.

The announcement came during the G-20 Innovation Ministerial in Miami, where Union minister of state for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada met US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial, and the two discussed the future of 6G technology.

The goal? Make sure 6G is secure, innovative, and keeps everyone globally competitive.