India joins US and 24 countries to shape 6G networks
India just joined a global squad, the US and 24 other countries, to shape the development of next-generation 6G networks.
The announcement came during the G-20 Innovation Ministerial in Miami, where Union minister of state for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada met US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial, and the two discussed the future of 6G technology.
The goal? Make sure 6G is secure, innovative, and keeps everyone globally competitive.
Initiative aims secure competitive 6G innovation
This move puts India at the center of shaping how we'll all connect in the future.
The initiative is aimed at shaping the development of next-generation 6G networks and ensuring they reflect our shared security interests, strengthen our competitiveness, and drive innovation in 6G.
It also reflects India's participation in the 6G initiative.