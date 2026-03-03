India just set new standards for cloud computing and AI
Technology
India just rolled out its first-ever standards for cloud computing, data centers, and how AI should behave.
These voluntary guidelines are meant to make tech safer and more efficient—think clearer rules for the cloud and better energy use in giant server farms.
Why this matters
If you care about where your data lives or how AI impacts daily life, this is big.
The new standards push for ethical AI—privacy, fairness, transparency—and come as India's data centers are booming thanks to the rise of AI apps.
With government support like tax breaks for global cloud companies and a massive ₹20 billion boost from the IndiaAI Mission, India is aiming to become a major player in the world of smart tech.