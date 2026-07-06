India key CERN partner over 60 years, investing over ₹100cr
India has been a key partner at CERN (the world's biggest particle physics laboratory) for over 60 years, helping make big discoveries like the Higgs boson in 2012.
With an annual investment of over ₹100 crore, Indian scientists are right in the mix on advanced experiments and new tech.
Indian teams built key LHC components
Indian teams have built crucial parts for CERN's famous Large Hadron Collider (LHC), like cryogenic systems, superconducting magnets, and detectors that help unlock universe-level mysteries.
The LHC is now getting a $1.5 billion upgrade and will relaunch in 2030 to dive even deeper into dark matter and new physics.
On the cultural side, India gifted CERN a bronze Nataraja statue in 2004 (a symbol of cosmic creation) that still stands proudly at its campus today.