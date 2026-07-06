India key CERN partner over 60 years, investing over ₹100cr

Indian teams built key LHC components

Indian teams have built crucial parts for CERN's famous Large Hadron Collider (LHC), like cryogenic systems, superconducting magnets, and detectors that help unlock universe-level mysteries.

The LHC is now getting a $1.5 billion upgrade and will relaunch in 2030 to dive even deeper into dark matter and new physics.

On the cultural side, India gifted CERN a bronze Nataraja statue in 2004 (a symbol of cosmic creation) that still stands proudly at its campus today.