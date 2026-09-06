India launches 1st operational GISAT-1A after 2021 setback from Sriharikota
Technology
India just launched GISAT-1A, its first operational satellite in this specialized category ... from Sriharikota using the GSLV Mk II rocket.
This marks a big comeback after the 2021 setback with the original GISAT-1 mission.
GISAT-1A offers 5 minute updates
GISAT-1A orbits 36,000km above us and keeps an almost constant eye on India, unlike older satellites that only check in now and then.
It can spot things like cyclones, floods, and forest fires in almost real time and sends updates every 5 minutes for key areas.
This means better disaster response, smarter crop monitoring, and less need to rely on data from other countries.