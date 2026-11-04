India launches 2 geothermal wells in Puga Valley this July
India just took a big step toward cleaner energy by launching its first two geothermal wells in Ladakh's Puga Valley this July.
Unlike solar and wind, geothermal can deliver power around the clock: no sun or wind needed.
These new wells will help test the area's potential and support India's first 1-megawatt demo project, opening the door to tapping into a massive 10.6 gigawatts of possible geothermal energy.
India's 2025 policy spurs pilots, partnerships
The government is backing this shift with its 2025 National Geothermal Energy Policy, which encourages research and private investment.
Pilot projects are also underway in Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh. Plus, India is teaming up with Australia and Iceland to swap tech know-how.
It's early days, but these moves fit right into India's bigger plan for more renewables, hitting net-zero emissions by 2070.