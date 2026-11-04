India launches 2 geothermal wells in Puga Valley this July

India just took a big step toward cleaner energy by launching its first two geothermal wells in Ladakh's Puga Valley this July.

Unlike solar and wind, geothermal can deliver power around the clock: no sun or wind needed.

These new wells will help test the area's potential and support India's first 1-megawatt demo project, opening the door to tapping into a massive 10.6 gigawatts of possible geothermal energy.