India launches AI 1-km 10-day rainfall forecasts in Uttar Pradesh

Two new tools fuse weather data

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh says the goal is better weather predictions and early warnings across India.

The project also brings two new tools that blend data from radars, satellites, and weather stations.

With nearly 50 Doppler radars already up (and more coming), India's weather game is getting a major upgrade: good news for farming, city planning, disaster response, and anyone who checks the forecast before heading out.