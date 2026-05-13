India launches AI 1-km 10-day rainfall forecasts in Uttar Pradesh
Technology
India just rolled out an AI-driven rainfall forecasting system for Uttar Pradesh, thanks to Mission Mausam.
This tech gives super-detailed, 1-kilometer weather updates and a 10-day forecast, perfect for helping farmers plan their crops and beat the monsoon surprises.
Two new tools fuse weather data
Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh says the goal is better weather predictions and early warnings across India.
The project also brings two new tools that blend data from radars, satellites, and weather stations.
With nearly 50 Doppler radars already up (and more coming), India's weather game is getting a major upgrade: good news for farming, city planning, disaster response, and anyone who checks the forecast before heading out.