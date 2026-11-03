India launches EKA-1 and Dhir models under IndiaAI mission
India just launched three fresh AI models, EKA-1, Dhir 2B, and Dhir 5B, thanks to the Ministry of Electronics and IT.
Built by Bengaluru-based Socket AI and ZenteiQ under the IndiaAI mission, these tools are designed for tasks that need extra security or work offline.
MeitY Secretary S Krishnan called them a big step toward meeting India's unique tech needs.
EKA-1 multilingual, Dhir open-source on AIKosh
EKA-1 is a powerful model for math and coding that supports over 100 languages.
Dhir 2B and Dhir 5B are mobile-friendly, run offline, and work in English plus 10 Indian languages (super handy for secure or remote settings).
The Dhir models are available on the AIKosh platform and are released under an open-source license, making them accessible for students, researchers, or anyone curious about AI.