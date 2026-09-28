India launches National Digital Tourism Stack with Tourism Ministry, ONDC
Technology
India just launched the National Digital Tourism Stack, a new platform aiming to make travel planning a whole lot easier.
The project is a team-up between the Ministry of Tourism and ONDC. The project will enter a pilot phase from January to June 2027, with nationwide scaling from July 2027 through December 2028.
India seeks 23,000 listings by 2028
The government wants to bring 23,000 tourism options (including 14,000 experiences and 9,000 homestays) onto the platform by December 2028.
You'll get features like verified profiles and digital payments for extra peace of mind.
As Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar put it, this is all about turning the current messy booking process into a simple "One ticket, One pass" experience.