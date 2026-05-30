India launches Samadhan Didi AI chatbot for multilingual complaint filing

Samadhan Didi auto-files, supports 22 languages

Samadhan Didi uses AI to figure out your complaint, send it to the right department, and file it automatically.

It already supports the 22 languages of the Eighth Schedule, with additional regional and indigenous languages being added in phases.

Singh highlighted that public trust in digital grievance systems is rising: complaints have jumped from 200,000 in 2014 to over 2.5 million a year now, with a resolution rate above 95%.

The hope is more states will use tools like this so everyone gets heard, no matter where they live.