India launches technology and policy expert committee for AI governance
Technology
India just launched a new expert committee to help steer the country's approach to artificial intelligence.
Called the Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC), this group, made up of top minds from academic research, the technology industry, and digital policy, will provide advisory support on AI governance.
TPEC to guide India's AI policy
TPEC's job is to offer practical advice on making AI rules, working with other countries, and keeping policies in tune with global trends.
The aim? To make sure India's AI future is well-regulated, forward-thinking, and ready to join major conversations on the world stage.