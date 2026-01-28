India leads global Gemini usage for learning: Google

Big investments and new partnerships

Google.org is putting ₹85 crore into Wadhwani AI to bring smart tools to platforms like SWAYAM and Poshan Tracker—aiming to help 75 million students, 1.8 million educators, and 1 million early-career professionals by December 2027.

There's also a plan with Chaudhary Charan Singh University to pilot India's first AI-enabled state university in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Google Cloud and Gemini, intended as a model for wider adoption.