India leads global Gemini usage for learning: Google
India is now the top country using Google's Gemini AI for learning, as announced at the AI for Learning Forum in New Delhi.
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary highlighted how the government sees AI shaping education and skills for the future.
Big investments and new partnerships
Google.org is putting ₹85 crore into Wadhwani AI to bring smart tools to platforms like SWAYAM and Poshan Tracker—aiming to help 75 million students, 1.8 million educators, and 1 million early-career professionals by December 2027.
There's also a plan with Chaudhary Charan Singh University to pilot India's first AI-enabled state university in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Google Cloud and Gemini, intended as a model for wider adoption.
Fresh features for students and teachers
Gemini now offers full JEE Main practice tests with tips from PhysicsWallah and Careers360, plus Canvas study guides and quizzes in AI Mode Search.
Google Classroom has added a Gemini app for easier assignments, audio/video feedback, and helpful insights.
Meanwhile, 40,000 Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers are getting trained on using AI responsibly.