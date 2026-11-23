India leads IBM Digital Sovereignty Index with 79 score
India just scored the highest on IBM's Digital Sovereignty Index: 79 out of 100, beating the global average.
This means Indian organizations are leading when it comes to controlling their own data and digital assets.
But it's not all smooth sailing: 63% say they're still struggling with AI-related sovereignty issues.
Only 35% Indian firms prove control
Only 35% of Indian organizations have reached the top level for proving control over their digital stuff.
Almost everyone (97%) has recently faced situations that tested their digital sovereignty, and 90% had to formally show they were in control, way above the global average.
Reliance on third-party tech is making things complicated, but Indians are stepping up: 45% are proactively testing their controls, compared to just 33% worldwide.