India likely to include satellite coordination in draft spectrum rules
India is likely to include coordination provisions in upcoming draft spectrum assignment rules to make sure global satellite companies like Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb play nicely with homegrown networks such as Jio's upcoming constellation.
The Department of Telecommunications wants to keep the market open for Indian players and avoid technological interference, so everyone gets a fair shot at delivering fast internet from space.
Jio readies 20-22 ground stations
The new policy means foreign satellites are likely to need to coordinate with Indian systems to prevent signal clashes.
Jio is gearing up with a high-capacity network (think 20-22 ground stations and high-speed data) to stay ahead.
Meanwhile, Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb are still waiting for spectrum approvals before they can fully launch here.
After seeing how satellite technology was used in recent global conflicts, India is making sure its own communications stay secure and strong.