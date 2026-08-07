India likely to include satellite coordination in draft spectrum rules

The new policy means foreign satellites are likely to need to coordinate with Indian systems to prevent signal clashes.

Jio is gearing up with a high-capacity network (think 20-22 ground stations and high-speed data) to stay ahead.

Meanwhile, Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb are still waiting for spectrum approvals before they can fully launch here.

After seeing how satellite technology was used in recent global conflicts, India is making sure its own communications stay secure and strong.