DRDO developing indigenous lightweight bulletproof glass for armored vehicles
What's the story
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has partnered with the CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CSIR-CGCRI) on a ₹50 crore project. The initiative aims to create indigenous lightweight bulletproof glass technology for armored vehicles. The collaboration hopes to replace imported materials while significantly reducing the weight and thickness of these protective glasses by up to 50%.
Manufacturing goals
Transitioning to large-scale manufacturing
The four-year project, which is already at an advanced stage, seeks to transition from laboratory development to large-scale manufacturing.
This will be done in collaboration with an industry partner that will be chosen by the DRDO.
The project is being executed with several DRDO laboratories, including the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) in Maharashtra and TBRL in Chandigarh.
Technological advancements
Protecting against AK-47 rifle fire
The project focuses on developing advanced transparent glass-ceramics that can provide multi-shot ballistic protection.
These materials are significantly lighter and thinner than conventional transparent armor used in armored vehicles.
The primary goal is to deliver robust multi-shot ballistic protection capable of withstanding direct AK-47 rifle fire from a distance of 100 meters, as per standard test methods for BIS V and VI.
Performance enhancement
Improving vehicular mobility and payload capacity
The new technology promises a 30-50% reduction in both weight and thickness compared to conventional imported options.
This would greatly improve vehicular mobility and payload capacity.
The material is based on a glass-ceramic with nanometer-sized crystals uniformly dispersed within a specially engineered glass matrix, offering high strength and toughness while retaining transparency.
Testing phase
Initial ballistic trials successful
In initial ballistic trials at DRDO-TBRL in Chandigarh, the new material successfully stopped rounds fired from a Trichy Assault Rifle (TAR), a weapon comparable to AK-47.
The next stage will involve multi-shot testing where multiple rounds will be fired in quick succession to assess the material's ballistic performance under more demanding conditions.
Future applications
Potential applications
The new technology could also be used in other weight-sensitive defense platforms such as aircraft and naval systems. It may also have potential use in security as well as critical infrastructure applications.