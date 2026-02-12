India mandates 3-hour takedown for deepfake, impersonation posts
Technology
India just rolled out new rules for social media: starting February 20, 2026, platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) have to take down certain types of AI-generated content, deepfakes and impersonation posts within three hours in some cases when told to do so by authorities.
That's a huge jump from the old 36-hour deadline and is all about fighting misinformation faster.
Platforms will need to boost content moderation using AI
To keep up, these platforms will need to boost their content moderation using more AI and automated tools so harmful posts get flagged and removed quicker.
While your feed won't look any different, the goal is to make scrolling safer—even if it means some real posts might get caught in the rush.
It's a big shift in how India handles online safety.