India mandates AI labels on social media content
Technology
India just told social media giants such as Facebook, X, and YouTube to start labeling anything made by AI.
This new rule is meant to help people spot deepfakes and synthetic media more easily, so you know what's real and what's not when you scroll.
New rules for platforms
Platforms now have to use traceable metadata so it's obvious when content is AI-made.
They also need to take down illegal posts within 3 hours if the government or courts ask.
Plus, there are stricter rules to stop harmful or fake AI content, especially anything targeting kids or involving impersonation.
The government says it's important for everyone to understand the risks of sharing banned AI stuff online.