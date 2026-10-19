India Meteorological Department launches online tool for cyclone preparedness
Technology
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) just rolled out a new online tool to make cyclone preparedness easier and smarter.
Launched during this year's bi-annual pre-cyclone exercise meeting for the post-monsoon season, the system brings together critical cyclone warnings and marine weather information, giving disaster teams and everyone else a clearer picture of what's happening.
Interactive maps show cyclone tracks intensity
This tool takes IMD's cyclone forecasting up a notch with interactive maps that show where cyclones are headed, how strong they are, and what kind of wind or rain to expect.
That's especially helpful for people in coastal spots like West Bengal and Odisha.
With these upgrades, IMD keeps setting the bar for accurate, life-saving storm predictions.