India Mobile Congress 2026 begins October 7: What to expect
What's the story
The 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 8. The four-day event, themed "Scale Without Boundaries," will take place at Yashobhoomi from October 7 to 10. It will provide a platform for telecom operators, technology companies, policymakers, and start-ups to showcase new technologies and discuss the future of connectivity.
Global participation
Day 1 of IMC 2026
The inaugural day of IMC 2026 will see global leaders like Lauren Dreyer, VP of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, and Hideo Fuseda, Japan's Vice Minister for International Affairs.
Indian officials such as Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and DoT Secretary Amit Agrawal will also address the gathering.
Industry giants Qualcomm, GSMA, Ericsson, Jio, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Intel are expected to participate in discussions on next-gen networks including AI and 6G.
Industry insights
Day 2 of IMC 2026
The second day of IMC 2026 will witness keynotes from industry stalwarts such as Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, Bharti Enterprises founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.
The day is likely to see government announcements, partnerships, and discussions on investment and business opportunities in the telecom and digital technology sectors.
Tech exhibition
Day 3 of IMC 2026
The third day of IMC 2026 will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, and industry conversations on various topics such as 6G, AI-native telecom networks, cybersecurity, satellite communications, network APIs, cloud, edge computing, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure.
An exhibition at Yashobhoomi will run alongside the conference program with companies showcasing products, technologies, and live use cases across multiple domains including 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, satellite communications, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, cloud, and edge computing.
Startups showcase
Start-ups to get major boost at IMC
The ASPIRE program will give a major platform to start-ups at IMC 2026, with a focus on deep-tech and frontier technologies.
The initiative aims to support start-ups in transitioning from prototypes to market opportunities and investment.
The event will also feature international participation and technology demonstrations, with the broader program spanning policymakers, telecom companies, equipment makers, technology firms, and investors.