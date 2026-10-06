India Mobile Congress 2026 begins October 7: What to expect

The inaugural day of IMC 2026 will see global leaders like Lauren Dreyer, VP of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, and Hideo Fuseda, Japan's Vice Minister for International Affairs.

Indian officials such as Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and DoT Secretary Amit Agrawal will also address the gathering.

Industry giants Qualcomm, GSMA, Ericsson, Jio, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Intel are expected to participate in discussions on next-gen networks including AI and 6G.