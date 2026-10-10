India Mobile Congress 2026 promotes AI for agriculture and connectivity
India Mobile Congress 2026 just wrapped up, bringing together tech leaders, policymakers, and innovators to talk about how AI and 5G are shaping the future.
This year's theme, "Scale Without Boundaries," put the spotlight on using AI to boost farming and making sure even remote areas get strong internet connections.
Global ITU push for AI agriculture
The standout was a global push, teaming up with the International Telecommunication Union, to bring AI into agriculture for better productivity and food security.
There were also calls for clear standards in agri-tech so different systems can work together smoothly.
Plus, the event highlighted India's drive to build its own tech and contribute to international standards, especially in things like semiconductors and intellectual property.