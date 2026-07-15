India mulls AI law for high risk healthcare and banking
Technology
India might soon get its own AI law, as the government feels "the time is getting right" for clear rules around artificial intelligence.
The idea is to focus on higher-risk uses, like in healthcare and banking, where stricter guidelines could help keep things safe and fair.
Experts split while Indian government undecided
Experts are split: some think updating current laws could handle most AI issues, while others say a new law would make things clearer for everyone using or building AI.
For now, the government hasn't made a final call.