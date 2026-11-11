India named AI rising contender in BCG 2026 AI Matrix
India just got recognized as an "AI Rising Contender" in Boston Consulting Group's 2026 AI Maturity Matrix, putting it in the second-highest of four readiness bands.
Unlike some countries that rely on massive computing power, India's strength comes from its growing pool of skilled tech talent.
India's experts return, AI upskilling expands
With more experts returning home and programs like "Yuva AI for ALL," which aims to upskill 10 million citizens, and "IndiaAI FuturesSkills," which sets up AI labs in smaller cities and offers professional certifications, with the aim of broadening access beyond major hubs, India is gearing up for big things in AI.
Hosting the 2026 AI Impact Summit is another sign that the world's paying attention to what's happening here.