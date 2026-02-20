India needs ethical AI policies: Salesforce's Arundhati Bhattacharya
Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce South Asia's CEO, says India needs clear, ethical AI policies so people aren't taken advantage of by tech.
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, she urged policymakers to step in and make sure "they (people) are not being taken for a ride."
Bhattacharya calls for strong infrastructure, data privacy
Bhattacharya pushed for strong infrastructure and data privacy so everyone can access technology fairly.
She pointed out that India has handled big tech rollouts before—like Aadhaar and UPI—and believes safe AI is possible if we focus on inclusion and democratizing resources.
Educate users about risks, build 'agentic enterprises': Salesforce CEO
She encouraged companies to educate users about risks and build "agentic enterprises" where humans work with smart tools.
Her message was clear: she stressed the need to democratize technology to have an impact, especially in a country as large as India.