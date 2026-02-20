India needs ethical AI policies: Salesforce's Arundhati Bhattacharya Technology Feb 20, 2026

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce South Asia's CEO, says India needs clear, ethical AI policies so people aren't taken advantage of by tech.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, she urged policymakers to step in and make sure "they (people) are not being taken for a ride."