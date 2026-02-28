'India needs its own AI': Sarvam co-founder at Rising Bharat

Kumar on why India needs its own AI

Sarvam AI recently showed off by tackling this year's JEE Maths questions, highlighting how local AI can meet Indian needs.

Kumar pointed out that even with limited resources, it's possible to train solid AI models, and he hopes to scale up with more computing power in the future.

He also touched on how having sovereign AI is important for India's interests globally, with plans to expand access at home and find the right partnerships.