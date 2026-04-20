India opens 1st quantum computing testing center at SRM Amaravati
Technology
India just opened its first-ever quantum computing testing center at SRM University in Amaravati, marking a big step on World Quantum Day.
The launch, attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is part of a bigger plan to turn Amaravati into a global hotspot for quantum tech and put India on the map in this next-generation field.
Facility marks National Quantum Mission milestone
This new facility is a key milestone for the National Quantum Mission (NQM), which runs until 2031 with over ₹6,000 crore invested.
The mission's focus: advancing research in quantum computing, secure communications, sensing technology, and new materials, plus building up India's own quantum computers and infrastructure with help from top institutes like IISc Bengaluru and IIT Madras.