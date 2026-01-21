India opens 6GHz band for WiFi, enabling faster internet speeds
Technology
India just unlocked a chunk of the 6GHz spectrum for WiFi, letting anyone use 500MHz of it indoors (and a bit outdoors) without a license.
Announced on January 20, 2026, this shift means faster and more reliable WiFi is coming soon—think smoother streaming, gaming, and better AR/VR experiences.
Why should you care?
This change paves the way for next-gen devices like PlayStation 5 Pro, Apple's AR/VR gear, and Meta's smart glasses to finally launch in India.
It can help reduce load on mobile networks by enabling Wi-Fi offloading for indoor traffic.
Even though big telecoms pushed back hard, the government sided with tech companies and everyday users who want better internet at home and work.