India moves to block Dorsey's Bitchat app amid CJP protests
What's the story
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has directed GitHub to remove repositories hosting Jack Dorsey's Bitchat app. The request was made on July 23, during the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi. The move comes as authorities temporarily suspended mobile internet services across parts of central Delhi amid the unrest.
App controversy
I4C cites intelligence inputs on potential misuse of Bitchat
The I4C has expressed concerns that Dorsey's Bitchat app could be misused to organize illegal gatherings and bypass legal restrictions during public-order situations.
The agency cited intelligence inputs suggesting such platforms could be used for unlawful activities, including organizing violent protests, spreading misinformation, radicalization, criminal conspiracies.
These activities are considered prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity as well as the defense of India.
Repository removal
I4C directs GitHub to disable access to 3 repositories
The I4C has also directed GitHub to disable access to three Bitchat repositories within three hours. These include the main Bitchat repository and its Android version.
The action was taken under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act and Rule 3(1)(d) of IT Rules, 2021.
Dorsey had previously launched Bitchat as an open-source messaging app enabling nearby devices to communicate over Bluetooth mesh networks without internet access or centralized servers.