India plans atmospheric and space science research facility at Chandipur
India's getting a dedicated research facility in Chandipur, Odisha, focused on studying our atmosphere and space.
Called the Atmospheric and Space Science Research Facility (ASRF), it's a team effort by the Department of Space, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and DRDO.
The plan is to use the existing Balasore Rocket Launching Station to dive deeper into how our planet interacts with space.
ASRF cost ₹9.06 cr
The project costs ₹9.06 crore and includes upgrades for both buildings and electrical systems.
Construction will be handled through the Construction and Maintenance Group at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, with everything set to wrap up in 15 months from the date the work order is issued.
If you're an Indian contractor interested in being part of this, tender documents are open from October 23 to November 12, just note there's an earnest money deposit unless you're a micro or small enterprise.