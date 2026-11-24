India plans consultation paper to guide AI use across industries
India's government is putting together a consultation paper to guide how artificial intelligence should be used across different industries.
The focus? Making sure AI stays safe, humane, and inclusive, while also helping people build the right skills and keeping risks in check.
MeitY wants flexible sector AI rules
The paper will look at how AI fits into specific sectors (think banking, telecom, and insurance) and lay out central tenets for each.
Plus, the tech ministry (MeitY) wants a flexible system where each sector can tweak the rules to match its needs.
It's all about making AI work responsibly for everyone, no matter what field you're in.