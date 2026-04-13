India plans system to fight state-sponsored hackers across networks
Technology
India is planning a major cybersecurity push to fight off state-sponsored hackers.
The government is setting up a high-tech system that will scan large amounts of data across its networks (such as NICNET and the National Knowledge Network) to spot and stop threats faster.
Unified security platform upholds data-protection laws
This project will pull together several security tools into one smart platform, making it easier to catch suspicious activity quickly.
It's all about protecting India's digital world while sticking to strict data protection laws.
This move shows the government is serious about keeping its digital spaces safe for everyone.