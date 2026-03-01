India plans to roll out 2 lakh GPUs for AI
India is gearing up for a major AI upgrade. Officials have discussed a target of up to 2 lakh GPUs—think of them as the power behind smarter tech—for use in healthcare, agriculture, and education.
Right now, there are about 38,000 GPUs running, with more on the way.
Major apps in the works, backed by private investment
Speakers mentioned a potential user base of 100-200 million people for new AI tools.
Speakers at the summit cited over $250 billion in private investment (including Google's $15 billion data center), and discussed plans to develop large-scale apps aimed at helping people in their daily lives.
Global vision for AI, with support from 92 countries
India isn't just thinking local—92 countries support its vision for accessible AI.
The MAITRI proposal recommends a common compute infrastructure to provide shared, affordable GPU capacity for the Global South.
AI Summit part of Rising Bharat Summit
The Network18 AI Summit (part of Rising Bharat Summit) brought leaders together to talk about everything from quantum tech to cybersecurity.
It culminated in the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, where names like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman were set to speak.