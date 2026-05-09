India Post completes pilot for name and digital ID addresses Technology May 09, 2026

India Post just wrapped up its first test of a digital address system, letting you get parcels with only your name and a unique digital ID, no old-school address needed.

The pilot ran in five states with around 30 users, using IDs like "MY@Dhruva-462003" for Speed Post deliveries.

If all goes well in further testing, this technology could roll out across India within 18 months, making the whole delivery process faster and simpler.