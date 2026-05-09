India Post completes pilot for name and digital ID addresses
India Post just wrapped up its first test of a digital address system, letting you get parcels with only your name and a unique digital ID, no old-school address needed.
The pilot ran in five states with around 30 users, using IDs like "MY@Dhruva-462003" for Speed Post deliveries.
If all goes well in further testing, this technology could roll out across India within 18 months, making the whole delivery process faster and simpler.
DHruva and DigiPIN assign 4m codes
The new system uses DHruva (Digital Hub for Reference and Unique Virtual Address) and DigiPIN—a technology that gives every 4-meter-by-4-meter spot an alphanumeric code you can turn into a simple digital ID via an app.
This means even remote or informal addresses can get accurate deliveries. Plus, you control who sees your address (sharing is secure and always up to you).