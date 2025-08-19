India Post rolls out advanced postal technology nationwide

APT upgrade

APT brings in features like UPI payments and real-time tracking to streamline operations across all 1.64 lakh post offices.

After a few launch-day glitches on August 4, things quickly improved: by August 5, over 20 lakh goods were booked and over 25 lakh articles were delivered using the system.

India Post thanked everyone for their patience during the upgrade, saying this move will help them serve customers better—whether you're in a big city or somewhere remote.