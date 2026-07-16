India Post rolls out online cancelations and same-day refunds
Technology
Good news if you use India Post: it has just rolled out new rules that make it way easier to cancel your bookings and get your money back.
For self-booked items via its website or app, you can now cancel unaccepted items online, or get same-day cancelation and be eligible for a refund for mistakes at the counter, no more endless waiting.
Refunds cover fees and surcharges
Refunds now cover not just postage but also special fees and air surcharges, especially if services are suspended.
For international mail, senders can recall or redirect items more easily, while recipients can ask for redelivery to a new address (with a fee unless it's nearby).
All in all, sending stuff just got less stressful.