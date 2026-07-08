India prioritizes AI growth over job losses, Rentala Chandrashekhar says Technology Jul 08, 2026

India's taking a fresh approach to artificial intelligence, focusing on how AI can drive growth and open up new opportunities, instead of stressing about job losses.

This was highlighted by former IT Secretary Rentala Chandrashekhar at the AI for ALL roundtable, where a new white paper from Prosus, MeitY, and BCG was launched.