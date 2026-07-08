India prioritizes AI growth over job losses, Rentala Chandrashekhar says
Technology
India's taking a fresh approach to artificial intelligence, focusing on how AI can drive growth and open up new opportunities, instead of stressing about job losses.
This was highlighted by former IT Secretary Rentala Chandrashekhar at the AI for ALL roundtable, where a new white paper from Prosus, MeitY, and BCG was launched.
Government rolls out 7-pillar AI mission
With a $315 billion IT industry and two million skilled AI pros, India's got serious tech muscle.
The new white paper lays out ways AI could boost productivity in areas like agriculture and healthcare.
Still, there are gaps in core tech like semiconductors and telecom gear, so the government's rolling out a seven-pillar AI mission to bridge those divides.