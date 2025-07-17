India propels global quantum computing with QpiAI

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja, QpiAI launched QpiAI-Indus—India's first full-stack 25-qubit superconducting quantum computer—in April 2025. Their tech mixes custom quantum hardware with AI-driven software for things like drug discovery and industrial optimization. Up next: a 64-qubit machine later this year and aiming for 100 logical qubits by 2030.

QpiAI has been EBITDA profitable for 3 years straight

QpiAI has about 100 employees (including 25 PhDs) across India, the US, and Finland.

They serve around 20 clients—some are government agencies—with gross margins near 60%.

An IPO could be on the cards as soon as 2026 or 2027.