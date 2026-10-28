India proposes US-inspired rules requiring safeguards for high-risk AI systems
India is looking to bring in U.S.-inspired safety rules for advanced AI models, aiming to keep a closer watch on powerful tech that could be risky if misused.
The proposed law could potentially require developers of high-risk AI systems to demonstrate adequate safeguards before release, drawing lessons from debates in the United States and elsewhere.
Ashwini Vaishnaw to seek stakeholder feedback
IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that a consultation paper will soon invite feedback from civil society, citizens, industry, and other stakeholders.
It will cover how to tell regular AI apart from more dangerous "frontier" models, explore testing methods like sandboxes, and discuss ways to manage risks such as deepfakes.
The goal is to balance global standards with what works best for India's own innovators and users.