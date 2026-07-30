India ranked 103rd among 121 countries in AI adoption
Technology
The largest share of users are using assistants like Claude for computer and math tasks, which make up more than a quarter of all AI activity here.
Still, India's overall adoption is pretty low compared to other countries (ranked 103rd out of 121), so there's lots of room to grow.
Students use AI for education 14.8%
After productivity tasks, students and learners turn to AI for educational help (14.8%), while arts and media (11.8%) and office support (7.5%) aren't far behind.
Homework tops the list at 7.9%, with web development next at 5.1%.
More people are also using AI for starting businesses (3.6%) or AI app building (2.2%), showing that practical skills and career moves are driving this trend.