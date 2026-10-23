India ranks 11th in PHP2Shell attacks amid PHP vulnerabilities
India has landed 11th out of 18 countries most affected by PHP2Shell attacks, according to Check Point Research.
The country's impact rate is 14%, noticeably above the global average of 10%. Hungary, Denmark, and Austria are seeing even higher rates.
Recent PHP vulnerabilities, the tech behind most websites, are raising fresh cybersecurity worries worldwide.
Telecommunications worst hit at 20%
Telecommunications recorded the highest impact rate among sectors at 20%, twice the global average of 10%.
The education sector isn't far behind at 18%, while Media and entertainment, along with associations and non-profits, each recorded an impact rate of 16%.
With PHP powering nearly 70% of all websites whose programming language can be identified, the developers of PHP said on Wednesday they would release patches for two critical vulnerabilities, and EU cybersecurity officials warned organizations unable to apply the fixes to take affected websites offline.