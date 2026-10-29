India rejects US nonprofit patent request for drug-resistant tuberculosis bpal
India has turned down a US nonprofit's request to patent its six-month drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment, BPaL.
The patent office decided the combo, made up of bedaquiline, pretomanid, and linezolid, wasn't a new invention since opponents argued the combination and its use in a shorter regimen had already been disclosed in earlier scientific research and clinical trials dating back to 2015.
The move follows pushback from health groups who want treatments to stay affordable.
India's rejection could boost BPaL generics
By rejecting the patent, India is sticking to tough rules that only reward truly new ideas.
This could open the door for more generic versions of the treatment, making it cheaper and easier to get, especially important since tuberculosis is still a huge health problem here.
Over 15,000 patients have already received a similar regimen called BPaLM, showing India's focus on access over patents.