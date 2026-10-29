India rejects US nonprofit patent request for drug-resistant tuberculosis bpal

India has turned down a US nonprofit's request to patent its six-month drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment, BPaL.

The patent office decided the combo, made up of bedaquiline, pretomanid, and linezolid, wasn't a new invention since opponents argued the combination and its use in a shorter regimen had already been disclosed in earlier scientific research and clinical trials dating back to 2015.

The move follows pushback from health groups who want treatments to stay affordable.