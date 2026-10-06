India removes Bitchat app by Jack Dorsey over surveillance concerns

Bitchat lets users send messages through a chain of nearby phones using Bluetooth, so no internet is needed.

This unique feature led India's tech ministry to ask Apple to remove it, and Google also removed the app from the Play Store in India.

During the July 2026 protests over exam paper leaks, officials also asked GitHub to take down the app for helping people stay connected during internet shutdowns.

While Jack Dorsey has criticized these bans, Bitchat is still available outside India.