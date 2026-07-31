India reviews net neutrality rules to address 5G network slicing
India is reviewing its net neutrality rules to keep up with 5G network slicing, a feature that lets telecom companies offer custom internet speeds and services for things like gaming, healthcare, and even self-driving cars.
The old rules from 2018 said all internet traffic had to be treated equally, but new tech has made those guidelines a bit outdated.
India asks TRAI about network slicing
The government has asked TRAI (the telecom regulator) for advice on how to tweak the rules so they fit with what's happening now, especially since Airtel has launched and Jio has announced plans for slicing features.
Other countries like the US and the UK use this tech too, but Indian officials say there will be safeguards to make sure no one gets unfair priority or special treatment online.
The goal: unlock 5G's potential while keeping internet access fair for everyone.