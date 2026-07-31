India reviews net neutrality rules to address 5G network slicing

The government has asked TRAI (the telecom regulator) for advice on how to tweak the rules so they fit with what's happening now, especially since Airtel has launched and Jio has announced plans for slicing features.

Other countries like the US and the UK use this tech too, but Indian officials say there will be safeguards to make sure no one gets unfair priority or special treatment online.

The goal: unlock 5G's potential while keeping internet access fair for everyone.