India's biggest privately developed Earth observation satellite loses contact

Communication breakdown

Recovery efforts ongoing, but likelihood low

After the solar storm, communication with Mission Drishti became intermittent before being lost altogether. "While recovery efforts are ongoing, the likelihood of recovery currently appears low," GalaxEye said in its statement. The satellite was launched on May 3 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from California. Despite these challenges, GalaxEye had previously reported that Mission Drishti had successfully completed most of its planned LEOP activities, and demonstrated critical technologies and operational processes during its active operating phase over a few weeks.