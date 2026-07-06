'Digital arrest' scam: Over ₹4,000cr lost in last 3 years

Modus operandi

Scammers use video calls to keep victims under psychological pressure

The modus operandi of these scams is pretty straightforward. Senior citizens are often the prime targets, who are coerced into making huge RTGS transfers. The fraudsters employ WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram video calls to keep their victims under psychological pressure. This method has been used in several cases, including that of an elderly NRI doctor couple from Delhi who lost ₹14.84 crore after being subjected to a fake "digital arrest."