You could get India's first indigenous dengue vaccine by 2027
What's the story
India is on the verge of a major breakthrough in public health with the development of its first indigenous dengue vaccine, DengiAll. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced plans to make this revolutionary single-dose vaccine available for public use by 2027, if clinical trials prove successful. The vaccine has been developed by Panacea Biotec and is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials with over 13,000 volunteers across India.
Vaccine details
DengiAll vaccine targeting all 4 serotypes of dengue virus
DengiAll is a live-attenuated, single-dose vaccine that targets all four major serotypes of the dengue virus: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4.
The vaccine is currently undergoing clinical trials at 20 institutes across India.
ICMR Director General Rajiv Bahl said that "the trial has completed almost a year of follow-up," and researchers are hopeful of revealing the study results by the end of next year.
Advantages
Single-dose regimen could simplify vaccination logistics
If approved, DengiAll's single-dose regimen could simplify vaccination logistics and improve compliance over multi-dose vaccines.
However, its safety, efficacy, and appropriate use will depend on the final clinical trial and regulatory assessment.
The need for such a vaccine is underscored by India's ongoing battle with dengue outbreaks during monsoon seasons.
Burden
Vaccine could help in controlling seasonal outbreaks
Dengue continues to be a major public health challenge in tropical and subtropical regions, including India.
Seasonal outbreaks often put a huge strain on hospitals.
A domestically developed vaccine like DengiAll could provide an important additional tool for preventing dengue, complementing mosquito-control measures and other public health interventions.