You could get India's first indigenous dengue vaccine by 2027

DengiAll is a live-attenuated, single-dose vaccine that targets all four major serotypes of the dengue virus: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4.

The vaccine is currently undergoing clinical trials at 20 institutes across India.

ICMR Director General Rajiv Bahl said that "the trial has completed almost a year of follow-up," and researchers are hopeful of revealing the study results by the end of next year.