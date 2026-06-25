India seeks guaranteed long term access to US AI models
India is pushing for guaranteed, long-term access to advanced US artificial intelligence models, such as Anthropic's Claude, so it can keep building up its digital infrastructure and public services.
S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), says stable tech is key as India ramps up its AI game alongside the US.
India diversifying tech partnerships, US reassures
To avoid disruptions from things like export controls or shifting global politics, India is looking to diversify its tech partnerships instead of relying on just one provider.
US officials reassured that countries they trust, like India, will keep getting access to essential AI tools.
The talks also covered stronger cooperation in semiconductors, data centers, and digital infrastructure.
India eyes stronger global tech position
India's expanding AI ecosystem is set to make a big impact worldwide, from healthcare and manufacturing to governance.
By securing reliable access and building a diverse framework, India hopes to boost its position in the global technology scene.