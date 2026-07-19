India shares top rank at Chemistry Olympiad, wins 4 golds
Technology
India just pulled off its best-ever showing at the International Chemistry Olympiad, bagging four gold medals in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Competing against students from 93 countries, the Indian team now shares the top rank with China, Vietnam, and a standout participant from Russia.
HBCSE congratulates students and mentors
The gold-medal winners were Debadatta Priyadarshi (Odisha), Harshit Singhal (Punjab), Kabeer Chhillar (Delhi), and Sandeep Kuchi (Telangana) made history for India.
They were guided by Subhajit Bandyopadhyay (IISER Kolkata) and Indrani Das Sen (HBCSE), with support from experts at IIT Kharagpur and NES Ratnam College.
The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education congratulated the students and mentors on the remarkable achievement.