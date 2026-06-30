India shifts to open source and local AI for security
Technology
India is shifting focus to open-source and locally built AI, especially as other countries start locking down access to advanced models.
Officials say this strategy is about keeping the country secure and ready for future tech challenges.
By building homegrown systems and using open-source tools, India hopes to avoid getting left behind if global restrictions get tougher.
IndiaAI backs 20 Indian-made AI models
The IndiaAI Mission is backing 20 new Indian-made AI models, aiming for real-world results instead of just hype.
Open-source models that can do most high-end tasks are a big part of the plan.
The main goal? Use AI to actually boost productivity and make life better across different sectors, not just talk about it.